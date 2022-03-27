The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CWLPF stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.27.
About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.