The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CWLPF stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

