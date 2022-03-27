Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in March

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

