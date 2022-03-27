Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 270 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

