The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

