Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $32.21.
