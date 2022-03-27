Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.