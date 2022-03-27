Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Uranium & Vanadium (WSTRF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.