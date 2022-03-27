Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNIR opened at $1.99 on Friday. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.