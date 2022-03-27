Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIR opened at $1.99 on Friday. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

