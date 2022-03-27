Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in March

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

