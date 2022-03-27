Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Declines By 99.7%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Elis has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
About Elis (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elis (ELSSF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.