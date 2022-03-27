Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Declines By 99.7%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Elis has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

About Elis

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

