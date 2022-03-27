Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Western Areas stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

