Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTEAF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bénéteau from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

