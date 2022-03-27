First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FCGD stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. First Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get First Colombia Gold alerts:

About First Colombia Gold (Get Rating)

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.