First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FCGD stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. First Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About First Colombia Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Colombia Gold (FCGD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.