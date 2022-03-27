New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 0.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.04.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.