15,040 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

