S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom stock opened at $628.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.22. The company has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

