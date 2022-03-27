CaixaPay Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.77 or 0.07039483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,530.52 or 0.99839050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043525 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

