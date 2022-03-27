$2.06 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments stock opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.