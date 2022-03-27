180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

