BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BPET stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £355.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 471.61.
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.