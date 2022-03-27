BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BPET stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £355.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 471.61.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.