18,600 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Purchased by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned 1.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

