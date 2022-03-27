S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $49.18 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

