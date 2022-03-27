Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $435.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.90 million and the highest is $466.26 million. Gentex reported sales of $483.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $477,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,543,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

