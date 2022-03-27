180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,795,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,363,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.