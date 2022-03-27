CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.96 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.