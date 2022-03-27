AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.42 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

