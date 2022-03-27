Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,482,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,751,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

