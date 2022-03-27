Enigma One Day Volume Reaches $244,049.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Enigma has a total market cap of $492,509.14 and approximately $244,049.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00029749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00889008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

