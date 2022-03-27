Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

