Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

