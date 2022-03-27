MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to post $11.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $38.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $148.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

