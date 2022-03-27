Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

