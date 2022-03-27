Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

