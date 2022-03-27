Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clarim Acquisition by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 214,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLRM opened at $9.79 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

