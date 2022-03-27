Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Expands By 138.0%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

