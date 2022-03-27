iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 51.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of IBTG opened at $23.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.