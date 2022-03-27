Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 434 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

