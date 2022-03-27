Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.