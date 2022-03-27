Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 5,472 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

