Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

