13,338 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

