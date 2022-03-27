Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

MO opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.