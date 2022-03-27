180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.