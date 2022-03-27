Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGHT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.