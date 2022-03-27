Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SGHT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $42.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
