Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will post sales of $122.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $123.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $139.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $517.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

