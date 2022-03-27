-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

