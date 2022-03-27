NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $209.09

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.09 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.96). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.88), with a volume of 42,407 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £107.60 million and a P/E ratio of 109.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

