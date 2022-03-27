BAB, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.83 on Friday. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

