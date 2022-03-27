BAB, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.83 on Friday. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.
About BAB (Get Rating)
