First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.87

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.87 and traded as low as $26.00. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 8,504 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $186.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

