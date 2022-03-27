Commercial Metals Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.