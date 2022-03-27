180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AZN opened at $65.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 465.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

